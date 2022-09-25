DOVER, Del.- The gates to the Firefly Music Festival reopened just a few hours after festival goers were told to get to shelter as severe weather moved over Dover.
In a post on Twitter just before 5 p.m., officials with Firefly said to exit the Woodlands of the Dover International Speedway and get to shelter in a vehicle immediately.
In a later post, they announced the gates would open at 7 p.m., and an updated schedule would be released.
Musical acts for the fourth and final day of the festival feature Dua Lipa, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX and T-Pain.
