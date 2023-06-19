OCEAN CITY, Md. -- With the Maryland State Firemen's Association Convention in town, a possible name change is looming. Some feel a simple change to 'Firefighter' would be more inclusive for women.
The MSFA said this is not the first time they have heard this proposal and that a name change is 100% on the table this year. It would take a hefty vote, but several woman firefighters here on the Eastern Shore are not so sure it's even necessary.
Sarah Townsend of Allen holds a position very few women on the Eastern Shore do. Fire Chief. It is through that role Townsend takes her stance on the possible name change.
"As a woman chief myself, it does not impact me that it's called the firemen's association," said Townsend. When the fire whistle blows it's not about whether we're called firemen, firefighters, firewoman, it's just about whether we can get there and do our job."
Eric Smothers, First Vice President of the MSFA said a name change could very well happen this year. Four options are on the ballot, either replacing 'Firemen' in MSFA or changing the name all together.
The four options are: Maryland State Firefighters Association, MSFA(only reference with acronym) Maryland State Fire Rescue and EMS Association and Maryland State Fire and EMS Association.
"We've voiced our opinion in how we think the direction should go which is to effectively change the name, but we're going to leave that up to our members," said Smothers.
Members is referring to the over 360 different fire departments throughout Maryland, all of which will have a vote on any potential name change. To go into effect, 2/3rds or more of the vote is needed.
At least at the Allen Volunteer Fire Company, a name is the least of their worries.
"It's firefighter, firemen, firewoman, fire association, at the end of the day we are firefighters, we are one entity it doesn't matter what you call us," said Sharon Donovan.
A name change may be looming, but many firefighters feel the mission is more important than the moniker.
The name change will be up for a vote on Tuesday morning.