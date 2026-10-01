GEORGETOWN, Del. - Police say they arrested a 13-year-old boy from Millsboro after a knife was found in his backpack.
Delaware State Police say on Sept. 19, a School Resource Officer at Sussex Central Middle School was notified by school staff that a large kitchen knife was found during a search of a student's backpack.
Investigators say the suspect and another student were involved in a dispute on social media and an altercation at school. Police say during the argument at school, the suspect threatened to stab the student and later touched him in a sexual manner. No one was injured, according to state police.
The suspect was reportedly removed from the school and turned over to a parent/guardian.
On Sept. 30, the suspect turned himself in and was charged with the following crimes, arraigned by Family Court, and released to a parent/guardian on a $1,700 unsecured bond.
- Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon in a Safe Zone (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening