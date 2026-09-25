DENTON, Md. - The Denton Police Department has shared the sad news of Denton Police Chief George Bacorn’s passing following a car crash.
Details are currently limited, but the Town of Denton announced the chief’s death on Friday, Sept. 25.
“The Town extends its deepest condolences to Chief Bacorn's family and the members of the Denton Police Department,” a social media post from the town reads.
Maryland State Police tell WBOC that troopers were called to MD 331 near Dover Neck Road on Sept. 25 just before 11:30 a.m. on reports of a crash involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a delivery truck.
Bacorn, driving the Chevrolet, died at the scene, according to MSP. The driver of the delivery truck was flown to a trauma center.
Maryland State Police say the investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore ordered all Maryland flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday.
"Chief Bacorn served as Chief for 36 years, as well as acting as the head of the MML Chiefs and Sheriffs Association this year," Moore said. "He embodied the meaning of serving others and dedicated his life to keeping communities safe for everyone. Denton, Caroline County, and all of Maryland is a better place because of his courage and public service."
In January of this year, the Town of Denton presented Chief Bacorn with a 35 years of service award.
Chief Bacorn was 62.