OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling Festival has now cancelled the entirety of its weekend schedule as a coastal storm continues to lash at Delmarva’s shores.
On Friday, Sept. 25, festival officials said the weather has prevented them from safely continuing the build of the event.
“Following the advice of the National Weather Service and in cooperation with local public officials, we must make the difficult decision to cancel Oceans Calling 2026,” the announcement reads.
Friday’s scheduled lineup was previously cancelled due to the rough weather, including beach erosion, creating unsafe conditions for crews.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says winds Friday night into Saturday could gust over 55 mph at the beach, pushing water ashore through several high tide cycles.
“All ticket types purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be fully and automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment,” the festival said in a social media post on Friday.
Saturday’s Oceans Calling lineup included acts such as Twenty One Pilots, Gwen Stefani, Third Eye Blind, All Time Low, and Violent Femmes. Sunday’s included OK GO, Mumford & Sons, Matchbox Twenty, and The Head and the Heart.