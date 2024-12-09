LAUREL, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire reported on Sunday evening in the area of West 7th Street in Laurel.
Authorities received reports of the structure fire on the 200th block shortly before 8:00 pm on December 8.
First responders at the scene determined that the fire was started intentionally at an outbuilding. It then spread to a neighboring vacant dwelling. There were no injuries.
Officials say estimated damages amount to $20,000.
Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office Sussex Division at 302-856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800- TIP-3333.