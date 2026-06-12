CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company tested out its new piece of beach rescue technology at the beach on Assateague on Friday.
The water rescue drone is a remotely operated device designed to quickly reach people in the water.
"It kind of looked like a boogie board," said beachgoer John Venn after seeing the device.
Despite its appearance, firefighters say the technology can move through water much faster
Hunter Leonard, a spokesperson for the fire company, said the department discovered the water rescue drone while searching for ways to expand its rescue capabilities amid increasing beach-related emergency calls.
"We respond to way more beach calls over here than fires on the island, so having the appropriate equipment, whether it's the side by side or the rescue truck or the drone, all really helps out and gives everybody peace of mind too," Leonard said.
According to fire officials, the drone takes about 40 seconds to boot up before it can be deployed into the water. Once launched, it is controlled remotely by a trained first responder on shore.
Fire officials emphasized that the drone is not intended to replace human rescuers but is an additional tool during water emergencies.
That approach resonated with some beachgoers who watched the demonstration.
"You still have a lifeguard. That makes me feel better. I wouldn't want to just be saved by a robot. I want there to be like a human behind it," Venn said.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said it is also considering purchasing another water rescue drone equipped with a radio system, allowing first responders to communicate directly with anyone being assisted by the device.