Century Farm Awards

DOVER, DE- Five farms in southern Delaware were added to the Century Farm Program today, recognizing their 100 or more years of dedication to the land and agriculture. The farms, including Fifer Orchards, Culver Farm, Beauchamp Family Farms, and Hickman-Ellis Farm, were honored for their generations of hard work.

These four farm families gathered at the Delaware Agricultural Museum in Dover to receive their awards, marking a special moment of celebration and recognition for their lasting contributions to Delaware's agricultural legacy.

The event not only acknowledged the families' dedication but also highlighted the important role family farms continue to play in sustaining the state's agricultural identity.

For many, it was a time to honor the past while looking toward the future, ensuring that the work of previous generations will carry on for years to come.

Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse spoke about the significance of the award.

"It’s a great opportunity to recognize these families for their commitment to agriculture and to keeping those farms in their families for so long."

One of the farms recognized was Fifer Orchards in Wyoming, which has been in the Fifer family since 1919.

Mary Fifer-Fennemore, who grew up on the farm, shared her family’s legacy.

"I grew up on the farm that is being recognized today. In fact, I still live there in the home place— we have farmed it since my grandfather started—my father, my grandfather, my brothers, myself, and now our sons."

She added that the recognition was about more than just hard work.

"It’s a legacy that we want to continue, and to be recognized for it is nice because it helps us to go on, our next generation to go forward."

Another honoree, Culver Farm in Laurel, was also recognized today.

Randy Culver emphasized the enduring dedication of his family despite the changes in farming over the years.

"I put together a photo book for my brothers. What strikes me is, when you take a photo of the land, the land hasn’t changed in 115 years."

Also recognized were Beauchamp Family Farms, with two locations in Harrington and Greenwood, and Hickman-Ellis Farm in Millsboro.

Looking ahead, Scuse shared that next year, the state plans to begin recognizing farms that have been in families for 200 years, continuing the tradition of honoring agricultural dedication in Delaware.

Tags

Video Journalist

Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024. She graduated from The Catholic University of America with a Bachelors of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theater. Before working at WBOC, Tiffani interned at FOX 5 DC and Fednet, where she got to cover the 2023 State of the Union.

Recommended for you