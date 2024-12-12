DOVER, DE- Five farms in southern Delaware were added to the Century Farm Program today, recognizing their 100 or more years of dedication to the land and agriculture. The farms, including Fifer Orchards, Culver Farm, Beauchamp Family Farms, and Hickman-Ellis Farm, were honored for their generations of hard work.
Five Delaware Farms Honored for Century-Long Dedication to Agriculture
- Tiffani Amber
Tiffani Amber
Video Journalist
Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024. She graduated from The Catholic University of America with a Bachelors of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theater. Before working at WBOC, Tiffani interned at FOX 5 DC and Fednet, where she got to cover the 2023 State of the Union.
-
- Updated
Tags
Tiffani Amber
Video Journalist
Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024. She graduated from The Catholic University of America with a Bachelors of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theater. Before working at WBOC, Tiffani interned at FOX 5 DC and Fednet, where she got to cover the 2023 State of the Union.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.