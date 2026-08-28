Flooding in downtown Salisbury

Courtesy of John Koennig

SALISBURY, Md. - A flash flood warning was in effect Friday afternoon for parts of Somerset and Wicomico Counties as thunderstorms bring heavy rain to the area, with areas of Sussex County seeing warnings later in the day.

The National Weather Service issued a warning in Wicomico and Somerset just before 12:30 p.m. on Aug.28. The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Between one and two inches of rain had fallen in a short amount of time, according to the NWS, with the deluge showing few signs of letting up. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected in some areas, officials say.

Numerous viewers have sent WBOC photos and videos of localized flooding on streets and roadways, especially in the downtown Salisbury area. The Salisbury Fire Department reminds drivers to not try to drive though standing water and instead turn around and find an alternate route. 

Just before 2:45 p.m., the NWS issued a flash flood warning for Sussex County as a line of storms passed over the Lewes area. Rehoboth Beach also saw localized flooding on Friday afternoon.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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