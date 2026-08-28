SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury officials say that due to flooding in some areas of the city, portions of several roads will temporarily be closed to help protect drivers and allow crews to monitor changing water levels.
The following road closures are currently in effect:
- Race Street from Snow Hill Road to Park Heights Avenue
- Lake Street from West Main Street to Route 50
- Lake Street from Burton Street to King Street
- Fitzwater Street from West Main Street to Pearl Street
Officials say barricades will be staggered where possible so local businesses along these roads can still be accessed. Salisbury officials plan to keep the barricades in place until around 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29.
Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through areas with standing or floodwater. Officials advise that all posted barricades and detours should be followed.