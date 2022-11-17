A Florida man has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I or II Drug, felony Possession of a Schedule 2 Drug, felony Eluding and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license in Accomack County.
Police say on Tuesday around 4 p.m., deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Lankford Highway in the area of Latimer Siding Road near Kiptopeke for reckless driving.
The vehicle failed to stop and began to elude at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued northbound on Lankford Highway and during portions of the pursuit the vehicle began traveling northbound in the southbound lane. The vehicle drove through a field until it reached Lankford Highway continuing northbound.
At 4:51 p.m. deputies stopped the vehicle on Dunns Swamp Road. The driver, identified as 38 year-old Javoski Daniel Barnes of West Palm Beach, failed to comply with commands to show his hands and exit the vehicle. A K-9 was deployed and Barnes was apprehended with non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by Accomack County Sheriff’s Deputies for evaluation.
Barnes is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bail denied.