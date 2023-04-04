MARYLAND - Roy McGrath, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s chief of staff, has died following a confrontation with law enforcement agents in Tennessee Monday night. His death concludes a manhunt sparked by McGrath’s failure to appear in court for corruption charges.
McGrath had initially been reported by the FBI as hospitalized Monday night after an “agent involved shooting” at about 6:30 p.m. on the outskirts of Knoxville. The shooting is under investigation by the FBI, and it is not yet clear how McGrath was wounded and what caused the confrontation.
McGrath, 53, was indicted in 2021 on charges including wire fraud, theft or bribery, and alteration of records charges. He entered a not guilty plea and was released before the trial on the condition he appear at all scheduled court dates. When he failed to appear at a Baltimore federal courthouse on March 13th, the FBI declared him a wanted fugitive and international flight risk.
If convicted, McGrath would have faced up up to 20 years in prison for each of the four counts of wire fraud, plus up to 10 years for each count of embezzling funds from an organization that received more than $10,000 in federal benefits.
"Yumi and I are deeply saddened by this tragic situation. We are praying for Mr. McGrath's family and loved ones." former governor Hogan said in a statement.