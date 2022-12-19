OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two Worcester Co. men have been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
Charles Thomas Zukas, 60, and Jodie Veter Orr, 25, both of Berlin are in custody after surrendering Monday morning to Maryland State Police.
Zukas is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Orr is charged with 33 counts of possession of child pornography. Both are being held pending an initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.
Zukas is a former officer with the Ocean City Police Department.
The OCPD released a statement saying, "The Maryland State Police is handling this investigation. The Ocean City Police Department takes this matter seriously and will assist Maryland State Police as needed."
OCPD said Zukas was employed as a police officer from Sept. of 1994 until he retired in June of 2014.
Zukas went on to be a Reserve Police Officer with the Ocean City Police Department after his retirement until March of 2022.