ONLEY, VA - A former nurse practitioner in Accomack County has pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography according to court documents.
Lucas Fussell, 42, was arrested in July of 2024 following an investigation by the FBI into two phones exchanging child pornography over an encrypted messaging app. During those interactions, investigators say Fussell bragged about giving his patients testicular exams and describing their genitalia.
Fussell was previously listed on Eastern Shore Rural Health's (ESRH) Onley Community Health Center website as a Family Nurse Practitioner who joined ESRH in 2012.
Originally charged with one count of distributing child pornography, a District of Columbia Grand Jury formally indicted Fussell in August on two counts. Fussell originally pleaded not guilty to both counts.
On December 18, however, Fussell changed his plea to guilty on both counts. In a statement of offense obtained by WBOC, Fussell admits to sending various images and videos of minor boys engaged in sexual acts on June 17 and June 30, 2024.
Fussell’s sentencing is scheduled for May 6, 2025. Both the defense and prosecution submitted different sentencing guideline opinions, with the defense arguing for a maximum of 15 years. Prosecutors offered a range of at least 17.5 years to just under 22, as well as up to a $250,000 fine.