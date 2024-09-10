RIDGELY, MD - A temporary solution to the suspension of the Ridgely Police Department will continue through 2025, following a decision by town leaders during a meeting Monday night.
The department was suspended in March after the Maryland State Prosecutors criminal investigation into Chief Jeff Eckrich, who was later cleared of any wrongdoing. Since then, Caroline County Sheriff's deputies have taken over patrolling duties in Ridgely.
An agreement, signed between the town and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, extends those patrols until June 2025. During the meeting, town commissioners indicated they intend to continue this arrangement. Stating, "On May 6, 2024, the Commissioners voted to extend the agreement with the Sheriff and the County through the 2025 fiscal year, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025 (“FY25”). The Commissioners also voted to appropriate the Town’s law enforcement services budget for FY25 to the Sheriff in lieu of funding a Town police force. Under the agreement as amended, the Sheriff is currently providing the Town with two uniformed deputies and one uniformed Sergeant on a full-time basis.
However, some residents, like Robin Martin, expressed opposition to the decision.
"We didn't agree from the very beginning when the MOU was first proposed with the sheriff's office," Martin said.
She emphasized her desire to see the local police department return.
"They're residents of the community. Our kids go to school with their kids. We know them well. It's true community policing. We like having our officers local," said Martin.
According to town officials, former Ridgely Police Department employees have found other jobs, and the commissioners believe it is unlikely they would return, even if positions became available.
The statement says, "The Commissioners recognize the pain this unfortunate situation has caused their friends and neighbors in the Town. At the same time, the Commissioners are pleased that most of the former RPD employees have secured employment elsewhere. Thus, the Commissioners realize that those employees would be unlikely to return to their former positions even if those positions were available. Accordingly, the Commissioners have been pleased thus far with the law enforcement services provided by the Sheriff under the current agreement.
Holly Justice, another resident, questioned that assumption.
"I think that was just a blanket statement. I know hearsay I've heard that some of the officers have gained other employment. However, I don't know how true that is for everyone. But if it were me, I wouldn't want to come back," Justice said.
Former Ridgely Police Chief Jeff Eckrich declined to comment, citing possible pending litigation.
