EASTON, Md.- The former safety and security supervisor for Talbot County Public Schools has been sentenced to 90 days behind bars following his conviction of reckless endangerment for bringing a loaded handgun to Easton High School in December of last year.
Donald L. Cooper appeared in Talbot County Circuit Court on Nov. 29, where he entered an Alford plea to reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to five years in jail with all but 90 days suspended.
Court documents show that on Dec. 8, 2021, when Cooper was employed as a full-time safety and security supervisor for TCPS, police responded to the school at around 7:46 a.m. for a report of a threat of mass violence.
The threat turned out to be not credible but while events were unfolding, Talbot County Sheriff's Office Deputy Samuel Faggert said Cooper was seen dropping a black handgun in front of the school and then turning around and picking it up.
Cooper reportedly attempted to go back inside the school with the handgun was not let him back in.
While Cooper had a valid wear and carry permit, his permit did not allow him to bring it onto school grounds.