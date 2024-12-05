SALISBURY, Md. -- Key testimony was presented Thursday in the rape trial of Steven Abreu, the former Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy accused of raping women while on duty.
Abreu was fired after an investigation, faces 43 charges, including 14 counts of rape and 13 counts of misconduct in office. Prosecutors allege that over a two-month period in 2022, Abreu used his authority as a deputy to isolate and sexually assault three women.
Abreu introduced himself to the jury, mentioning his wife and four children. He addressed the prosecution's allegations saying, "It wasn't right at all. It was completely wrong." He says during the time of the incidents, he and his wife were "going through issues". Abreu added, "It doesn't justify what I did".
Defense attorney Jack McMahon asked Abreu to recall the details of the incidents with the three women. Abreu said the women willingly exchanged numbers with him, flirted, and made plans to "hook up" in the future.
The defense presented evidence of several text messages. Records of a recorded phone call with one of the women, without Abreu's consent, were also presented. During the conversation, she told Abreu that she quote "wasn't comfortable with what happened" between the pair.
Prosecutors referenced the phone call, text messages, body camera footage, and more.
They rested their case on an interview about the incidents between Abreu and Wicomico County Sheriff's Corporal Christine Kirkpatrick. Abreu admitted he lied several times during the interview to save his job and his life.
This led prosecutors to question his credibility, saying, "You admit you lied to Corporal Kirkpatrick, and you're asking the jury to credit your testimony."
The jury is expected to consider where that credibility lies as soon as Friday.
On Thursday, Judge James Sarbanes, who is presiding over the case, ruled that five counts of first-degree rape and two counts of burglary and home invasion be dropped due to a lack of sufficient evidence. Abreu was initially indicted on 50 charges. He is now facing 36.