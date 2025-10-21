TALBOT COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested four people in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in August.
Authorities arrested Imari Jackson, 22, of Hurlock; Aamad Turner, 19, of Easton; a 15-year-old from Hurlock; and a 17-year-old from Cordova. Police say the 17-year-old is being charged as an adult.
State police say on Aug. 12, around 8:23 p.m., troopers responded to a home in Trappe for a report of an armed robbery. Police say four armed suspects forced entry into the home and stole several items, including a firearm, clothing and a wallet. The tenants were home at the time but were not injured.
State police say search warrants executed on Oct. 21 at four homes led to the recovery of three firearms, ammunition and stolen property.
According to investigators, Jackson, Turner and the 17-year-old face multiple charges, including home invasion, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, and first-degree assault. They are being held at the Talbot County Detention Center pending their initial appearances before a district court commissioner. The 15-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention facility.
Multiple agencies assisted in the arrests, including tactical teams from the Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators from Easton, Talbot County and Hurlock police departments.
Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.