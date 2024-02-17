ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA - Police are investigating a four vehicle crash that killed one in Accomack County.
Virginia State Police were called to investigate a crash that occurred on Lankford Highway (Route 13).
Investigations have revealed that the driver of a 2012 Ford sedan was traveling on the northbound lanes of Route 13 at high speeds when it struck a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz, also traveling northbound. Following impact, the Ford traveled across the median into southbound travel lanes. It struck a freight-liner tractor trailer head on.
The driver of the Ford was ejected from their vehicle. The unidentified individual died upon impact.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
The Chevrolet Cruz spun out and stopped in the northbound lanes where a Chevrolet Silverado truck hit the car while at a rest.
Virginia State Police say that the drivers of the Cruz and Silverado were both transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Both were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officials state attempts are being made to correctly identify the deceased driver. The crash is still under investigation.