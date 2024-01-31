FRANKFORD, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old Frankford man on charges of sexual solicitation of a child.
According to police, an investigation was launched on January 16th after authorities received a report that an adult had sent a sexual solicitation message to an underage teenager. Police say they learned that Colby Chandler, 25, of Frankford, had touched and asked the teen for sexual favors in December. Investigators also say Chandler sent messages to the teen asking for sexual favors on Snapchat.
Today, January 31st, Chandler turned himself in to police and was charged with the following:
-Enticement for Purposes of Sexual Conduct (Felony)
-Sexual Solicitation of a Child (Felony)
Chandler was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,000 cash bond.