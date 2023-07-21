FRANKFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police say they have arrested an 83-year-old for felony assault.
According to the police department, Brooks Garrison, of Frankford, was arrested yesterday following a domestic incident.
Police reportedly arrived on Shockley Town Road on reports of a stabbing Thursday afternoon, just before 5 p.m. Garrison allegedly threatened to kill a woman before stabbing her multiple times. Police say Garrison then fled but called 911 and turned himself in.
The unidentified victim was treated for serious injuries at a nearby hospital and later released.
Garrison was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $102,000 bond and has been charged with the following:
Assault First Degree (Felony)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Terroristic Threatening (Felony)