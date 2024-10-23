FRANKFORD, DE — The Frankford Public Library is facing significant financial struggles as its leaders find ways to cut costs and raise funds.
According to Frankford Library Board of Trustees President Cindy Strouse, the money shortage began after staff used funds to renovate the library building.
"We have a nice fund of money, but we spent a lot of it to try to get the building back in shape, and of course the more we spent that money, the less we could generate income," says Strouse. "So, that was the start of the issues, and then we are now told next year the money from the state is going to be dramatically dropped, it sounds like."
Strouse says the library was in a $75,000 budget deficit last year.
"Our goal is that every year, we get closer and closer to being net zero," says Strouse. "It's going to take time. Other than shutting the library down and losing employees, employees are our biggest expense. So there's not really any other way for us to get there that quickly, and we don't want to do that."
The Frankford Public Library is independent of the state library system, which means it receives limited funding from Sussex County and the state. Strouse says that funding barely covers the employee payroll. All other funding comes from grants - which cannot cover operating expenses - and fundraising.
Library leaders are in the process of writing grants in the hope of getting funding from the state. Frankford Public Library Director Bonnie Elliott tells WBOC that the Paws for People program was cut due to financial struggles. She says if more money does not come in soon, she will be forced to cut several more programs and resources.
Board of Trustees member Glendalyn Harris says losing the library would affect the entire community.
"It would be a detriment to the area because they have so much programming that it keeps the children busy, and that can contribute to the town," says Harris.
Library leaders say cash donations, volunteers on the Board of Trustees, community involvement, and an effort to get more funding from state leaders are all needed.
To raise money, the Frankford Library will host its Beginners Mahjong Tournament on Friday, Nov. 15.