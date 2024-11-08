SALISBURY, MD - Fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) has announced the expulsion of members of their Salisbury University chapter accused of an assault and hate crime in October.
Thirteen Salisbury University students have now been charged in the investigation into a video of students allegedly assaulting a man off campus. In a statement issued to WBOC Friday, SAE said they were disappointed to learn of the allegations against some of their members.
“These individuals’ actions do not align with the values of our organization or reflect the principles of our Fraternity’s creed, The True Gentleman,” the statement reads.
SAE says they quickly expelled the fraternity members involved after learning of the accusations. The fraternal organization condemned hatred and violence in their statement, saying respect, integrity, and belonging are fundamental values to the fraternity.
“The remaining members of our chapter are devoted to our mission and continue to uphold the high standards expected of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.”
It is currently unclear how many of the suspects were members of the fraternity. Salisbury police described the thirteen charged as either members or associates of the SU chapter.
On Friday, WBOC reached out to James L. Britt, an attorney representing one of the suspects.
“This was certainly not a hate crime,” Britt said. “The motivation had nothing to do with sexual orientation and everything to do with the alleged victim's pursuit of sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old child. My client is not guilty of the offenses for which he has been charged.”