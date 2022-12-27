Funding To Stop Flooding On Hoopers Island

HOOPERS ISLAND, Md. - Federal lawmakers have their eyes on a flood protection project for Hoopers Island.
The $100,000 in federal funding would be used to design and eventually build jetties along the Hoopers Island causeway.
Shifting tides and storms have caused the causeway to flood. And sometimes the water is up to their knees. Not only does the water prevent islanders to leave or get in but it also causes erosion to the road and guardrails.
Today, frozen remnants of flooding from the weekend storm covered the guardrails.
Community member Gary McQuitty says they welcome the protection from the flooding. "So when it gets bad like that you just kind of hunker down and put everything up high so it doesn't float away. And we wait for the tide to go away," says McQuitty.
Some in the community can agree. "Most of us down here can get across it and get off to the other island but it's just dangerous. and the school buses can't come down and get the kids. It just needs to be fixed," says Boyd Stuart.
According to McQuitty says funding would be a much needed start to helping the island. He says, "We know it's going to flood and the floods are fine with us. We have adapted to it pretty well. It comes and we know it goes away. We would like some help so that when the tides recede and the storms go away, there's land still here."
When the project gets the green light, the Army Corps of Engineers will design and eventually build the jetties.
