GALESTOWN, MD - Neighbors in Galestown are still in the thick of recovery after an EF-1 level tornado swept through the far eastern Dorchester County community on the evening of May 16.
Debris, uprooted trees and damaged homes remain. Galestown Mayor Ron James told WBOC on Friday that the last two weeks have been chaotic.
"The tornado has been here every day," James said. "Constantly, the phone is ringing with people needing help."
Anonymous donors outfit what the Mayor described as a small fund to help residents address tornado-related damage.
"We have people in Galestown that either have no insurance or a terribly high deductible," James said. "Help is coming but it's slow in coming."
Dan and Kathy Hortert have called Galestown home for almost 50 years. Their house suffered significant damage when the tornado caused a tree to crash through the roof.
"The real damage lasted about seven seconds," Hortert said of the destruction that contractors estimate will take weeks to repair.
Mr. Hortert is a retired North Dorchester science teacher and baseball coach. He said the community support since the storm, including some of his former pupils, has been phenomenal.
"The baseball team, softball team from North Dorchester same, 25 people with their parents and grandparents, working to clean up trees," Hortert said.
Galestown officials have organized a community clean-up Saturday morning.
The Mayor said he hopes more severe weather forecasted Friday evening does not interrupt the town's progress and Hortert hopes his roof repair is completed in time.
"I'm a little concerned about this tarp," Hortert said. "If we get some bad winds again, that tarp might be a problem."
The humanitarian aid organization Team Rubicon has reached out to some Galestown homeowners, including the Horberts, to help them with ongoing debris cleanup.