GALESTOWN, MD. - The small town of Galestown in Dorchester County has found itself dealing with a significant issue: speeding. Mayor Ron James of Galestown has voiced his concerns, highlighting speeding as a primary concern for the community, particularly along Galestown Newhart Mill Road.
"We've always had an issue with speeding," Mayor James stated. "We're a small town in a rural setting, and people come into town thinking they're still out in the country. So, they speed up to 50, 55, sometimes even higher."
This persistent speeding concern has turned into a matter of life and death, according to Mayor James. With a speed limit of 25 miles per hour on the road, the lack of sidewalks increases the danger for pedestrians, especially children and joggers. "We have no sidewalks, so the children and joggers in town are jogging next to the road, and speeding becomes a big problem. We've had two people hit and killed here in Galestown by speeders," he lamented.
Local residents like Gary Baker echo these worries, particularly emphasizing the safety of children. "My main concern is children. I have six grandchildren, and there are other people with children. We wouldn't want anything to happen to them. That's my main concern," Baker shared.
In response to these pressing concerns, the Dorchester County Council has done a speed study. Tuesday, they are scheduled to host a public meeting to unveil the study's findings and brainstorm potential solutions to address the speeding issue.
"One of the requests that the citizens of the town had was the possibility down the road of a new stop sign," explained Councilmember Mike Detmer. The proposed stop sign on Galestown Newhart Mill road and Eskridge Rd. would create a three-way stop to help regulate traffic flow and enhance safety measures. Additionally, ideas such as rumble strips or speed bumps could also be under consideration.
The Dorchester County Council is set to discuss the ideas Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. to delve into the speeding concerns plaguing Galestown and explore viable solutions to mitigate the risks associated with speeding in the community.