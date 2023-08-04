DELMAR, Del. - It doesn't matter if you live in Delaware or Maryland.
A look at gas prices from the Mason-Dixon Line in Delmar shows fuel prices on the rise again.
Currently, prices for a gallon of regular unleaded are averaging $3.67 in Delaware and Virginia, and $3.79 in Maryland.
Last year, high fuel prices were blamed on the conflict in Ukraine.
But this year, analysts with American Automobile Association (AAA) are blaming the weather.
"This particular time it has happened because refineries are dealing with the extreme heat that we've been seeing across the country in the last several weeks. Refineries have not been able to operate at maximum capacity," said Jana Tidwell of AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The prices put a damper on some summer plans for folks traveling down Route 13.
"Yeah I have changed my plans," said Harvey Meotti of Vineland, N.J. "Me and my wife was supposed to go on vacation. I had to cancel that because we can't afford it right now with the gasoline prices the way they are right now."
Eloise Martin was visiting from Rochester, N.Y. She took her grandchildren to Chincoteague, and didn't let the prices get her down.
"Maybe by the time you get to our age, you just say 'hey, what are you going to do? Sit home and rot? Or get up and do things?'" Martin said. "So we decided we're just going to get up and do things and have a good time."
Crude oil prices have leveled off, and AAA is expecting only a modest increase in prices over the next few weeks, driven by Labor Day travel demand.
But Mother Nature can still ruin that.
"The biggest wildcard right now really is hurricane season," Tidwell said, remarking that a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico could further reduce refinery output and put upward pressure on prices again.
Prices nationwide averaged $4.13/gallon at this time in 2022.