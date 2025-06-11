GEORGETOWN, Del. -- On Wednesday, Georgetown EMS Station 93 kicked off a four-day carnival to raise funds for operations costs and to purchase a new ambulance.
According to Georgetown EMS Lieutenant Russell White, the station has been dealing with funding issues for awhile now. He says his team is always prepared to answer emergencies, but an influx of calls and a lack of sufficient equipment make the job more difficult.
"We have two ambulances, but they're pushing 300,000 miles," White says. "The building is older. You see it everywhere."
The station gets funding from the Town of Georgetown, Sussex County, and the State of Delaware. However, White says his team is exploring other options.
"If we don't try to help ourselves, I don't see why they should really just hand us money," says White. "It's just a matter of how are we going to fix it?"
Georgetown EMS is partnering with Houghton Enterprises, Inc. to host the carnival in the heart of town, right next to the station on N. Front Street. The carnival is open Wednesday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.