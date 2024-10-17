GEORGETOWN, DE - The Georgetown Police Department has announced the arrest of an 18-year-old in connection to a hit-and-run earlier this week that left two men injured.
Police say officers were called to North Race Street on Monday, October 14th, at about 6:10 a.m. on reports of a hit-and-run involving pedestrians. The ensuing investigation reportedly revealed an unknown SUV was driving south on North Race Street just before 2:45 a.m. Monday when the vehicle struck two men, one in a wheelchair, on the side of the road, according to investigators.
The men were later found by a passerby who called 911. Both victims, a 53-year-old man and a 58-year-old man, were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they were able to identify the vehicle as a silver Toyota RAV-4 and identified the driver as Josue Perez-Gonzalez, 18, of Georgetown.
On October 15th, Perez-Gonzalez was charged with the following before he was arraigned and released:
-Vehicular assault third degree x 2
-Leaving the scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
-Driving without a Valid License.