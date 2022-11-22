BERLIN, Md -- Berlin town leaders voted to extend the towns tattoo moratorium until June 30th of 2023. The moratorium began as an effort to adopt a county wide ordinance.
"Almost four years ago there was an attempt to adopt the Worcester County ordinance for tattoos, which requires you to be a doctor in order to administer a tattoo," said Zach Tyndall, the towns mayor.
Since then, the town formed a tattoo advisory committee to discuss the possibility of tattoo parlors in town. Those discussions in part consisted of zoning and cleaning regulations. The goal was to find a way to safely allow people who aren't licensed doctors to open a tattoo parlor of their own.
Tyndall said the committee was working with the Worcester County Health Department, but those conversations have stalled, which ultimately led to the extension of the moratorium.
He added a tattoo parlor could fit in with the arts and entertainment district.
"Some people choose to display their art on a wall, some people choose to use their body as the canvas, and if we’re going to promote arts and entertainment, how are we going to say that one canvas can’t apply," said Tyndall.
We spoke with several business owners in Berlin to hear their thoughts on the idea of a tattoo parlor in town. A handful said they would not support one, but a greater number said they'd be all for it, especially if it supports the local artists.
Brandon Zlatniski, who owns Sound Storm Records, feels a tattoo parlor would fit in with Berlin.
"I think Berlin is kind of going through a renaissance right now," said Zlatniski. "We have record stores, we have art shops popping up, we've got all these new places, I think it would fit perfectly into Berlin."
Robin Tomaselli, owner of Baked Dessert Café, shared the same thought.
"Berlin is an arts and entertainment district and we strongly believe that tattooing is one of the oldest forms of art and personal expression," said Tomaselli. "There's no reason why it shouldn't be allowed in our town."
Both Tomaselli and Zlatniski also said if people want tattoos, they're most likely going to drive somewhere else and get them, so why not keep that business in town.
Once the current moratorium ends next summer, it will have to be voted on again by the Berlin Town Council.