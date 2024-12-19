MILLSBORO, Del. -- On Thursday, students walked inside the historic Godwin School for class for the first time since the school closed its doors in 1936.
The one-room country school first opened in 1897. The school was typical of many other school buildings across rural Delaware at the time for boys and girls.
Longtime Millsboro resident Margaret Mitchell's mother was a student at the Godwin School from 1911 to 1920.
"Years ago, when we used to pass this school, my mother would say, 'That's my school there,' and now it's our school," says Mitchell.
In the 1980s, Mitchell and her siblings came up with the idea of transforming the old building. Over a span of about 12 years, it was painted, redecorated, and refurnished with desks, books, toys, a chalkboard, and other little pieces of history. The building is dedicated to their mother, Elsie Conaway Shockley.
Lou Ann Rieley and her seven grandchildren, whom she homeschools, were the special guests at the Godwin School on Thursday. They were dressed in late 19th-century and early 20th-century-inspired attire for the occasion.
"We're not going to be using any computers, no pens, no colored chalk," Rieley said. "They'll be using slate and chalk today."
The students made the most of the experience. They recited the Lord's Prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, used their slate and chalk to solve math problems, played with the old-time toys during recess, and even heard stories from their great-grandmother, who attended a similar school in her day.
Members of the Millsboro Historical Society were there to celebrate the occasion.
"This experience today is monumental to us," says John Mitchell. "Seeing it actually happen and take place, and it's so refreshing to see what's going on inside today at that school."
"We all think that maintaining the history and tradition of this school is really important to the community," says Art Cathell. "It gives people a glimpse into what was going on 100 years ago in our education system, and we think that's really important to preserve."
Margaret Mitchell says her mother would be proud.
"My mother would be elated," says Mitchell. "She was a lady of very few words but very appreciative. It was all for her."
The U.S. Department of the Interior added the Godwin School to the National Register of Historic Places in 2018.