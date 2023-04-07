FILE - A Electrify America Charging Station for electric vehicles is seen at Westfield Old Orchard shopping center in Skokie, Ill., Jan. 29, 2023. The federal government has announced $2.5 billion for the construction of EV charging stations and alternative fueling infrastructure across the U.S. The new grants come under the umbrella of President Joe Biden’s goal of establishing 500,000 public EV charging stations by 2030.