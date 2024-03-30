CRISFIELD — An Eastern Shore institution marked a significant milestone today as Gordon's Confectionary in Crisfield celebrated its hundred-year anniversary.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the celebration where the Evans family, descendants of founder Gordon Evans, received multiple recognitions of their history and importance to Crisfield, and Maryland, over the past century.
The event was attended by Crisfield Mayor Darleen Taylor, State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, representatives for Congressman Andy Harris, and the Somerset County Economic Development committee, who all presented multiple honors and recognitions.
Generations of watermen, farmers, politicians, sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers have sat at the barstools of Gordon's to savor an old-school fountain drink and some delicious food. Kevin Evans, the owner, says the great conversation has been a cornerstone of their 100 years.
“There’s a lot of topics, politics, religion, they cover it all – there’s been a few they almost come to blows in there, but over the years, it’s been a wide cast of characters. That’s what made the place, that’s what made us able to last 100 years,' said Evans.
For seventy years, Sterling Colugh has been a regular at Gordon's, enjoying good food and even better conversation since he was eight years old.
"You can win the war in here," Clough said with a smile. "Everybody's got an opinion on something, and you hear it all here, good, bad."
Kevin Evans says it's been a long, sometimes difficult, but fun road to the milestone,
"It wasn’t always easy, not the funnest job in the world, but as the family tradition, now a century old, it’s something to be proud of," he said. "Not many people can say they’ve had a family business for 100 years."