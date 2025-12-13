DORCHESTER, CAROLINE COUNTY - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced the second year of the Engaging Neighborhoods, Organizations, Unions, Governments, and Households (ENOUGH) Initiative, with more than $19 million to support the current and two new ENOUGH communities to help tackle childhood poverty.
ENOUGH began in December 2024 and provides support for 28 high-poverty communities across 12 counties, including in Dorchester and Caroline counties. According to the Governor's Office, the program provides increased access to good jobs, schools, quality health care, and safe neighborhoods. Grant distribution follows three pathways - Partnership Development, Plan Development, and Implementation. During last year's initiative, Moving Dorchester Forward Inc received a $300,000 Planning Award and the Caroline Human Services Council, Inc. received a $65,000 Partnership Award.
For more information on ENOUGH, click here.