WICOMICO CO., Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has released a public statement following the mass shooting that occurred last night near Salisbury leaving a 14-year-old dead and at least six others injured.
“In just a few days, two mass shootings in our beloved state have taken lives and ripped at the fabric of our communities,” the Governor’s statement reads. “I grieve with the victims in Salisbury and their loved ones, as well as the community that has lost one of their own. To those who are hurting: My heart is with you.”
Moore goes on to thank first responders and express his confidence in local law enforcement’s ability to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Moore called the shooting a “vile act.”
The Governor says he has been in contact with Wicomico County executives and the mayor of Salisbury and will continue to maintain that contact and assist in every way possible.
“These incidents show that this scrounge of gun violence is not something that any one community or any one group is wrestling with. Whether you live in a big city or a small rural town, these tragedies impact all of us—the families who are no longer whole during holidays; the parents who don’t get to see their kids graduate; the siblings who lose their best friend.”
Governor Moore concludes by asserting that his administration will not stop in its “mission to prevent tragic acts of violence like the one we have witnessed."