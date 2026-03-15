MARYLAND – Governor Wes Moore declared a State of Preparedness Sunday as a line of severe storms is expected to sweep across Maryland Monday, March 16. The storms could bring damaging winds, hail, and an increased risk of tornadoes, with potential impacts to structures, power lines, and trees.
The declaration allows state agencies—including emergency management, transportation, law enforcement, and public health—to coordinate more efficiently and respond quickly if needed. The Maryland Department of Emergency Management will activate the State Emergency Operations Center as the storm approaches.
The storms are expected to move across the state Monday, starting mid-morning in Western Maryland and continuing into the evening in Eastern counties. Officials warn of hazardous driving conditions, possible property damage, power outages, and wind gusts of 70–80 mph.
For more information on preparing for severe weather, visit the Maryland Department of Emergency Management’s website.