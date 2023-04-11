ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Senate Bill 1, a controversial conceal carry bill that passed the legislature on the final day of the 2023 session now awaits Governor Wes Moore's signature.
It would limit where people can conceal carry a firearm to include places like polling places, libraries and restaurants.
A spokesperson for Governor Wes Moore tells WBOC late Tuesday afternoon the Governor does plan to sign the bill.
Pro-gun groups have fired back promising a lawsuit if he does so.
Jamie Wink with Wink's Sporting Goods says the bill puts the second amendment right to "keep and bear arms" in jeopardy.
"I was surprised that the House and Senate could get on board together and get that through. I still don't think that it will hold up to the Supreme Court if it makes it that far, hopefully it won't have to," he said.
The group "Maryland Shall Issue" released a statement shortly after the bill's passage.
In a statement, the group said "Maryland Shall Issue stands ready to defend that right and will take appropriate action with litigation should these bills not be vetoed by Governor Moore."
Ellen Ginsberg with Maryland Moms Demand Action argues the risk of lawsuits should not deter legislators from passing strong gun safety measures.
"This is a controversial issue but it's a really important one and unfortunately we're just seeing gun violence on the rise everywhere. This idea that we need to have as many people as possible armed is just wrong," she said.
Speaking in Annapolis Monday, the Governor spoke in favor of what he called common sense gun policies.
"As the legislature is putting together its final proposals around gun safety legislation. And common sense gun legislation. It's important that the legislature, it's important that our entire state moves with a sense of urgency," he said.
Barring the possible legal challenges, the conceal carry bill will take effect on October 1.