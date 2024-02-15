DELMARVA- The “Great Backyard Bird Count” is set to take flight later this week.
The global bird count is set for Friday, February 16, through Monday, February 19.
The count is aimed at helping scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.
To participate, find a spot where you can watch birds for 15 minutes or more. Then identify all the birds you see or hear and submit your findings. You only need to participate one of the four days.
For more information and how to get involved, you can visit the Great Backyard Bird Count website.