GREENSBORO, DE - The Town of Greensboro is exploring abatement plans to tackle a mold and asbestos issue that has forced the closure of Town Hall for over a week.
According to Greensboro officials, the Town Hall was closed on Tuesday, October 8th after asbestos was discovered in a 2nd floor office. Town Hall business was quickly moved to the Town Council meeting room, according to the Mayor and Council.
Subsequent testing at Town Hall confirmed the presence of asbestos as well as multiple types of mold, officials say, and showed elevated levels of mold throughout the 2nd floor that posed a risk of exposure and contamination.
Greensboro officials say that an abatement plan is currently being prepared.
“The top priority as we evaluate remediation options is the health and safety of our employees,” the Mayor and Council said in a joint statement Thursday.
Town Hall operations will continue to take place at the Town Council meeting room, according to officials, with employees working to ensure minimal disruptions to daily operations.