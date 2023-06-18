Grotto Pizza Burglary Suspect Arrested

LEWES, Del. - Troopers arrested a man outside Grotto Pizza on burglary charges.
Delaware State Police say on June 17 around 9:36 a.m., troopers responded to Grotto Pizza on 17467 Shady Road in Lewes for a reported trespassing. The business was reportedly closed and in the process of opening for the day.
Troopers reportedly saw the suspect, 38-year-old Jacob Capozio of Lewes, sitting on the ground in a fenced area behind the business. Troopers say they announced their presence in an attempt to wake up Capozio, who appeared to be sleeping.
Authorities say Capozio woke up after receiving another announcement by troopers. State police say he was wearing a Grotto Pizza employee shirt that was removed from the store's inventory. Troopers say Capozio is not an employee of the store.
According to troopers, video surveillance revealed that Capozio had entered the store and removed merchandise valued at less than $1500. Capozio was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 7.
Capozio faces the following charges:
- Burglary Third Degree (Felony)
- Theft Under $1500
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
Capozio was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4200 secured bond.