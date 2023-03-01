Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from Friday evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&