MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department have arrested a man who discharged a handgun in his pocket at a gas station. Damian J. Lee, 24, of Milford, was reportedly purchasing something from the Northwest Front Street BP gas station on February 24th when the gun in his pocket fired in the store. Lee then allegedly fled the store before being found in a vehicle on Lakeview Avenue by police.
A search of the car revealed 840.7 grams of suspected marijuana. A search warrant was then issued for Lee’s home, where an additional 60.8 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen firearm were recovered.
Lee has been charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity, Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity, three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bail for Lee was set at $85,300 cash only. He is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on March 10th for his preliminary hearing.