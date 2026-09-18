HARRINGTON, Del. - The City of Harrington is celebrating new opportunities for recreation while honoring two people who made lasting contributions to the community.
City officials held a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony Friday for Harrington Park and the William R. “Bobby” Outten Building.
The park now features several new amenities, including pickleball courts, a basketball court, a walking trail and a pavilion.
The newer recreation building has been open since 2024 and was formally dedicated in Outten’s honor during Friday’s ceremony.
The late Outten served in the Delaware House of Representatives for about 14 years, representing the 30th District, which included Harrington, Farmington and Felton.
Current 30th District Representative Shannon Morris said Outten played an important role in his own path into public service.
"Bobby was my biggest supporter when I ran for office, and I was blessed to have his blessing to take his seat," Morris said.
"When Bobby passed away, he didn't get to have a service because of COVID. So this is kind of a give back to him," he said.
Outten’s son, Jeff Outten, said his father spent many years serving the Harrington community through various organizations.
"Dad was a pillar of this community and he loved this community for a long, long time," Jeff Outten said. "Honoring his memory, this building is going to continue to give back to the community."
The ceremony also included a tribute to another longtime contributor to Harrington’s parks and recreation efforts.
The city presented a sign that will be placed on the existing Parks and Recreation brick building honoring William "Bill" Falasco for his dedicated service, commitment and contributions to Harrington Parks and Recreation.