HARRINGTON, Del.- Community members are buzzing about a proposed solar farm on Delaware Avenue. Some consider it a bright idea while others are throwing shade.
Harrington City Council held a public hearing on Monday night to discuss the proposed plan. It would convert about 16 acres of agricultural land into a Commercial Solar Electricity Generation Facility.
There are mixed feelings among neighbors who would be affected by the development. A petition against the solar farm has been circulating in the city, raising concerns about how large scale solar would impact the character of the community.
Thomas Stallings lives next to the proposed site, he said it would be an eye-sore.
"I've seen other solar panel places where they might be along the highway or something and you pass it real quick and nobody lives around there but here it's kind of like a major neighborhood area," he said. "I'm all for green energy, but I just don't think it should be there. It's right in the middle of a neighborhood, and everybody lives around here, so we would have to stare at that everyday."
The petition also suggests the project would damage property values in the area, but some neighbors think that a solar farm is the lesser of two evils.
Ed Dobos lives behind the area where the solar panels would go.
He said although he originally signed the petition in opposition to the project, he recently had a change of heart.
"If they put something else there like some homes or a shopping center, I would have to look at something different. I figured that the solar panels would probably be better than the alternative, and I would still have my peace and quiet," said Dobos.
Those in opposition also claim that a solar farm would provide "no benefit to the citizens of the city." They believe the electricity generated would be sold to the regional energy grid, although WBOC was not able to confirm this with the developer.
If approved, the proposed plan would include nearly 10,000 solar panels surrounded by a 7-foot fence. The application was submitted by Verdantas LLC on behalf of Delaware Avenue Solar LLC.
City council heard public comment from at least ten different community members on Monday night. Council will likely decide whether or not to move forward with the application in the coming weeks.