HARRINGTON, DE - Emergency officials responded to a structure fire in Kent County Saturday morning.
The Harrington Fire Company report that at approximately 7:55am on Saturday, September 21th, units were alerted for a residential structure fire at 131 W. Center Street in Harrington, Delaware.
Fire officials say they arrived to find a "single story, frame constructed multi family dwelling with smoke showing."
Emergency units quickly and safely removed the occupant away from the structure and deployed multiple hose lines. Harrington Fire officials say crews also "ventilated the structure and began to overhaul the unit involved as well as check adjacent residences for extension". The incident was placed under control and officials began to release units a while later.
One person was transported to a nearby medical facility for injuries sustained during the incident, according to Harrington Fire Company.
The Delaware State Fire Marshals Office continue to investigate this incident.