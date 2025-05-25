MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a Sussex County man early Sunday morning.
On Sunday, May 25th, at approximately 2:30am, DSP says a 2006 Toyota Sienna was traveling south on Millsboro Highway, just north of East Line Road. At the same time, a 2010 Victory motorcycle was traveling north on Millsboro Highway, in the same area.
According to state police, for reasons still under investigation, the Toyota failed to maintain its lane as it drove a curve in the roadway. The car then entered the motorcycle's path of travel in the northbound lane and struck the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was ejected from their vehicle.
The 58-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. On Monday, May 26, police identified the victim as Antonio Hopkins, of Millsboro.
DSP say two of the passengers in the Toyota were taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A third passenger in that car was not injured.
DSP are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 302-703-3269.