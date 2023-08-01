REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Department has reported a Haz Mat incident at the Chipotle in the Tanger Outlets earlier today.
According to the Department, Firefighters and EMS crews arrived at the restaurant just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday and discovered a leaking connection to the CO tank inside the building. The leak was reportedly secured.
The Fire Department says five employees were taken to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes with non-life threatening injuries.
The Delaware State Police and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control were also notified of the incident. The building was reportedly ventilated for about an hour.