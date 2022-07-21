Due to the extreme heat, Wicomico and Somerset counties have opened cooling centers at several locations.
Wicomico County
The Wicomico County Health Department is welcoming residents to the Wicomico County Civic Center, located at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury, which will be used as a cooling center.
People are welcome to the civic center's Danang Room on Thursday, July 21 at 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, July 23 from noon to 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 24 from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Temperatures will remain high through Monday so the cooling center will remain open Monday, July 25 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The Health Department asks to be sure you are social distancing. While masks are recommended, they are not required. However, visitors are required to bring their own medications, masks, beverages, and food.
Pets are also welcomed. They will be sheltered by animal control at the humane society. Pets will be returned before the cooling center closes.
And, for anyone that needs transportation, call Shore Transit at 443-260-2300 and select "dispatch" option.
Another cooling center will also open Thursday, July 21, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The MAC Inc,. Senior Center, located at 909 Progress Circle in Salisbury, is welcoming residents ages 55 and older.
For more information regarding cooling centers in Wicomico County, call 211.
Somerset County
Somerset County residents seeking relief from the intense heat in the coming days can visit the following locations to stay cool.
Princess Anne Library (11767 Beechwood St., Princess Anne)
10 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Call 410-651-0852
Crisfield Library (100 Collins St., Crisfield)
10 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
10 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday
Call 410-968-0955
UMES Student Services Center (30665 Student Services Center, Princess Anne)
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday
Call 410-651-7747
Residents should take their own food, beverages, and medications to the cooling centers. Pets are not allowed.