HEBRON, MD. - The Hebron carnival ground scrambler is in shambles after a tree crushed it Sunday night.
Hebron Fire Department officials told WBOC that they're looking to replace the ride, but aren't sure if insurance will cover the entire cost.
The late night tree fall was unexpected, according to neighbors. Joseph Walters, who lives across the street from the fire department, said the crash shook his entire house.
"It wasn't raining at that time," Walters said. "It had been raining earlier. The wind had been blowing but it wasn't then. 10:30-11 o'clock at night, it was very quiet."
Walters said he hopes the fire department is able to replace the ride before next summer.
"I hope that they can get it back," Walters said. "I don't know if you have to go to an antique dealer or something to get another one of those rides but the kids love it."
Heather Jenkins, who works at Hebron Pizzeria across the street from the fire department, agreed. She said she's glad no one got hurt.
"It's kinda heartbreaking to see it like that," Jenkins said. "It's definitely a heart piece for the community to have all that replaced. Thankfully the carnival's over for this year, but for next year and moving forward."
Hebron fire department officials said they don't plan to let this affect next years carnival. However, Vice President Pete Peterman said a new Scrambler will be expensive.
"Right now you're looking at new scramblers at over a half a million dollars," Peterman said. "That might deter us a little bit from getting a new ride right off the hand, but we'll see what we can do."
Fire department leaders told WBOC they do yearly checks of trees on the grounds. This treefall comes after large branches fell just feet away from the rides back in June.
Fire officials encourage those looking to help to make a donation to the Hebron Volunteer Fire Department.