Hebron House Fire
Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

HEBRON, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an incendiary fire that broke out in a vacant home early Monday morning.

According to investigators, the fire was started around 4 a.m. on May 26 in a three-story home on Chestnut Street. A neighbor notified authorities and it took nearly 50 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the flames.

Luckily, no injuries were reported. Total damage to the home is estimated at $40,000. 

The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was started inside the home and asks anyone with information to call the Lower Eastern Shore Regional State Fire Marshal Office at 410-713-3780.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

