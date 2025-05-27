HEBRON, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating an incendiary fire that broke out in a vacant home early Monday morning.
According to investigators, the fire was started around 4 a.m. on May 26 in a three-story home on Chestnut Street. A neighbor notified authorities and it took nearly 50 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the flames.
Luckily, no injuries were reported. Total damage to the home is estimated at $40,000.
The Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire was started inside the home and asks anyone with information to call the Lower Eastern Shore Regional State Fire Marshal Office at 410-713-3780.