WORCESTER COUNTY, Md -- Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000 square foot indoor facility.
If those two facilities cannot be built at the same time, the price of this project jumps to $158 million. It's a big enough price tag that some neighbors in Worcester County are saying it's time to rethink the playbook.
Maryland delegate Wayne Hartman said this is a matter that should be left up to the voters.
"If this decision was in front of me I'd want to hear from the voters and the taxpayers that are going to pay for it now, with all the facts and present it to them and see what they want to do," said Hartman.
If Worcester County moves forward based off this study, Hartman says he wants to make sure this study took into account all of the needs for the county.
"I just wanna make sure that the study is well thought out in the sense that it's covering the shoulder seasons, it's replacing our business in June and it's going to do what the intended purpose was for Ocean City and Worcester County," said Hartman.
Some of the neighbors we spoke with feel it would be better for the county to simply go in a different direction.
"It's a little pricey," said Bill Lewis. "I think it would be nice to have it, but I think the tax dollars can be spent better on other things that people need like shelters."
Edward Galyon agrees.
"If I had to make a decision this minute, I would say no," said Galyon. "It’s a lot of money."
Despite the high price tag, some neighbors in Worcester County would still like to see this sports complex get built.
"I think it would give people of all ages a place to go exercise, play sports with people in their own age group, people they like," said Edwin Halter. "I don’t really see a downfall of it."
If this project moves forward, according to the MSA study, the next steps are identifying potential financing strategies and establishing a timeline.